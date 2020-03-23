Woman Forgets She's On A Video Conference Call When She Stops To Take A Bathroom Break

A lot of us are forced to work from home these days thanks to the Coronavirus.

And we're betting a majority of those working from home have never been in that type of situation before, which can lend itself to some problems every now and then.

This woman, known only as Jennifer, was on a video conference call when she suddenly needed to use the restroom. Unfortunately, everyone she was on the video call with could see EVERYTHING she was doing.

Luckily she realized her mistake before anything got too risqué.

This is a good lesson for all those unfamiliar with the video conference call, if YOU can see them, chances are THEY can see you!

Via TooFab