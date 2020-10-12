Woman goes into labor in the middle of bar exam and finishes the test

Brianna Hill was in the middle of the Illinois State Bar exam when she went into labor.

The 28-year-old was taking part in the two-part exam, which was being held virtually, on October 5 when her water broke. She told Good Morning America, "I started the second section and 15 to 20 minutes in, I started having contractions. I had already asked for an accommodation to get up and go to the bathroom because I was 38 weeks pregnant and they said I'd get flagged for cheating. I couldn't leave the view of the camera."

So, despite going into labor, Brianna finished the exam. She added, "I was determined. Also, I've never been pregnant before, so I was [thinking], 'I don't know what this feels like.'"

After finising the first part of the exam, Hill and her husband Cameron Andrew left for the hospital, where Hill gave birth to their first child, a son named Cassius Phillip Andrew.

Video of Woman Takes Bar Exam While in Labor, Gives Birth, Then Finishes Test | NBC Chicago

Hill still had the exam to finish, too! The hospital set up a private room for her, as part 2 of the bar exam was scheduled for the next day, only a day after giving birth! Hill said, "I'm really thankful. Life throws curve balls at you but when I have a goal, I'm going to see it through."

Her bar exam results aren't in yet, but Hill a graduate of Loyola University Law School in Chicago, starts work as a legal aid organizer in the city this cominhg January.

Via ABC News