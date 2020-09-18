Woman Goes Viral After Video Captures Her Twerking On Casket In The Middle Of Funeral

September 18, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Coffin, Casket, Flowers, Funeral

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A woman in Ecuador has gone viral after her "unusual" display of affection for the deceased.

In the middle of a funeral procession in the city of Manta, in the province of Manabí, Ecuador, the woman was filmed jumping on top of the casket which was being rolled down the middle of the street on two motorbikes, where she proceeded to twerk on top of it!

The response to this woman's act is mixed.

Via Daily Mail

Tags: 
Woman
Funeral
casket
coffin
Twerking
Procession
Video
viral
Social Media