Woman Goes Viral After Video Captures Her Twerking On Casket In The Middle Of Funeral

A woman in Ecuador has gone viral after her "unusual" display of affection for the deceased.

In the middle of a funeral procession in the city of Manta, in the province of Manabí, Ecuador, the woman was filmed jumping on top of the casket which was being rolled down the middle of the street on two motorbikes, where she proceeded to twerk on top of it!

If yo girl don’t do this at yo funeral is she really yo girl? pic.twitter.com/TxbYLkm661 — DreadChapo.com (@OutSmokeChapo) September 14, 2020

The response to this woman's act is mixed.

This is normal in some countries, some people in China hire strippers for funerals — -------- -------- ☽ -- (@m00n_mint) September 15, 2020

Saw this on my news feed.. Very disturbing to watch. Desecration the dead. Absolutely no respect for the dead. What away to send a love one off the meet their maker. Remind me of Sodom and Gomorrah.. — Tricia Beltran (@1GOD2LUV) September 17, 2020

Via Daily Mail