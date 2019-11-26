Woman Hires Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath To Break Up With Boyfriend Via Video Message

It's often incredibly difficult to end a relationship, so why not get someone else to do it for you?

Better yet, why not get a celebrity?

That's exactly what a woman named Cheyenne did, who enlisted the services of Sugar Ray lead singer Mark McGrath to break up with her long-distane boyfriend for her. Cheyenne used the web service Cameo, which allows for personalized video shout outs and messages from from a wide range of celebrities to perform the deed.

In the video, McGrath says that Cheynne booked the video in order to “share a couple things," and that she is “having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship,” and “it’s very, very tough for her to stay in this relationship.”

And it just gets better (more awkward) from there.

Also doing real ones for the holidays my brother! -- @BookCameo https://t.co/JJ1Vw5HX3a — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) November 25, 2019

Via CBS Los Angeles