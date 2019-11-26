Woman Hires Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath To Break Up With Boyfriend Via Video Message

November 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Mark McGrath, Sugar Ray, Concert, Singing, Smashing Pumpkins, 30th Anniversary, 2018

(Photo by Doug Hood)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's often incredibly difficult to end a relationship, so why not get someone else to do it for you?

Better yet, why not get a celebrity?

That's exactly what a woman named Cheyenne did, who enlisted the services of Sugar Ray lead singer Mark McGrath to break up with her long-distane boyfriend for her.  Cheyenne used the web service Cameo, which allows for personalized video shout outs and messages from from a wide range of celebrities to perform the deed.

In the video, McGrath says that Cheynne booked the video in order to “share a couple things," and that she is “having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship,” and “it’s very, very tough for her to stay in this relationship.”

And it just gets better (more awkward) from there.

Unfortunately, turns out he was right.

Via CBS Los Angeles

 

Tags: 
Sugar Ray
Mark McGrath
cameo
Video
Boyfriend
Girlfriend
Relationship
Break Up
funny