Woman crashes into pedestrian in hit-and-run, not realizing it was her father-in-law

A 28-year-old woman was recently sentenced to prison after injuring someone in a crosswalk while driving a few years ago.

In February, 2018, Fatheha Abedin was messing with her cell phone as she was driving through a crosswalk. Unfortunately, since she wasn't paying attention, she didn't see a 61-year-old man walking through it. Abedin did not stop or yield to the walking pedestrian, and plowed right into him, seriously injuring the gentleman.

Not only did she hit him, Abedin kept on going! She didn't stop to render aid or call the authorities, and for months even claimed she didn't even know she hit anyone, despite the force of the collission cracking her windshield and bending her wipers.

Uma mulher atropelou e feriu gravemente um idoso em uma faixa de pedestres em Leicester, na Inglaterra. No momento da colisão, Fatheha Begum Abedin estava mexendo no celular. Mais tarde, ela descobriu que a vítima era seu próprio sogro #Metrópoles pic.twitter.com/FFfOZK071p — Metrópoles (de --) (@Metropoles) September 21, 2020

And top top everything off, the man Abedin hit was her OWN father-in-law!

Fatheha Begum Abedin, 28, of Evington Street, #Leicester has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and committing an act intended to pervert the course of justice. Full story ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VeedD3d2F4 — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) December 17, 2019

Abedin deleted texts amongst coming up with other alibis to try and defend herself, but the courts didn't buy it.

This past Wednesday she was sentenced to 18 months prison after a hearing attended by her family, including her father-in-law who even wrote a letter of support and forgiveness.

Via Daily Mail