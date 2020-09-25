Woman crashes into pedestrian in hit-and-run, not realizing it was her father-in-law

September 25, 2020
Miles In The Morning
A 28-year-old woman was recently sentenced to prison after injuring someone in a crosswalk while driving a few years ago.

In February, 2018, Fatheha Abedin was messing with her cell phone as she was driving through a crosswalk.  Unfortunately, since she wasn't paying attention, she didn't see a 61-year-old man walking through it.  Abedin did not stop or yield to the walking pedestrian, and plowed right into him, seriously injuring the gentleman. 

Not only did she hit him, Abedin kept on going!  She didn't stop to render aid or call the authorities, and for months even claimed she didn't even know she hit anyone, despite the force of the collission cracking her windshield and bending her wipers.

And top top everything off, the man Abedin hit was her OWN father-in-law!

Abedin deleted texts amongst coming up with other alibis to try and defend herself, but the courts didn't buy it.

This past Wednesday she was sentenced to 18 months prison after a hearing attended by her family, including her father-in-law who even wrote a letter of support and forgiveness.

