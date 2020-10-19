Florida woman keeps telling police her name is "My butt just farted" during arrest

Last week, police in St. Petersburg Florida were arresting a woman for trespassing in a gas station and repeatedly kept asking for her name.

The woman would just not comply, however, and for as many times as police would ask her name, she would tell them it was "My butt just farted."

Woman, 33, arrested after repeatedly insisting to police that her name was "My butt just farted." A cautionary tale: https://t.co/7Gb9zxkrAp pic.twitter.com/0mL0Sd9EyR — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) October 16, 2020

Well, unfortunately for Ms. "My butt just farted," she had her last name tattooed on her back, so it wasn't long before police found out she was really 33-year-old Melinda Lynn Guerrero. Police believe she may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol during the incident.

Guerrero was arrested, and is facing charges of trespassing and providing a false name to law enforcement, both of which are misdemeanors.

Via The Smoking Gun