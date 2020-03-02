Woman Accidentally Leaves ID On Table Trying To Dine-And-Dash From Restaurant

March 2, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Restaurant, Check, Bill, Table

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Police in Charleston, South Carolina are on the search for a woman who ate at a local restaurant and walked out on her bill.

Luckily, it shouldn't take police long to find her, because 23-year-old Sadeja Manigault accidentally left her ID on the table.

Manigault, two other women and a man, ordered food and alcohol to the tune of $77, but only left $25 on the table before walking out.  Manigault is the only one identified thanks to her leaving her ID on the table.  She is wanted for defrauding public accommodations in relation to the incident.

Via KLFY

Tags: 
Dine-And-Dash
Restaurant
Bill
Walking Out
ID
Sadeja Manigault
fired from america