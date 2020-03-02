Woman Accidentally Leaves ID On Table Trying To Dine-And-Dash From Restaurant

Police in Charleston, South Carolina are on the search for a woman who ate at a local restaurant and walked out on her bill.

Luckily, it shouldn't take police long to find her, because 23-year-old Sadeja Manigault accidentally left her ID on the table.

Sadeja Ania Manigault, 23, of Hazelwood Drive, is wanted for defrauding public accommodations for an incident that occurred May 5, 2019 at El Jefe at 468 King St. Anyone with info please call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.#chsnews



Thank you pic.twitter.com/pF1y9d3uB9 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 26, 2020

Manigault, two other women and a man, ordered food and alcohol to the tune of $77, but only left $25 on the table before walking out. Manigault is the only one identified thanks to her leaving her ID on the table. She is wanted for defrauding public accommodations in relation to the incident.

Via KLFY