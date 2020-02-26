Woman Locks Herself In Gun Safe Hiding From Police, Needs Police Help To Get Out

Scotty Finnegan, a deputy with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, received a trespassing call at a mobile home park in Stacy, Minnesota.

When Finnegan arrived, he was informed that 26-year-old Jessie Knickerbocker was inside her father's home in the trailer park. Unfortunately, for Knicerbocker, a no-trespassing order had been filed against her, and she was not allowed anywhere on the properties of the Sunrise Estates mobile home park.

Finnegan and his partner arrived at Knickerbocker's father's door, and asked if she was hiding inside the home. They searched inside and found nothing. Upon further inquiry, her father admitted that that she was actually hiding in the gun safe. The officers were brought into the kitchen, where they found a fire-rated gun safe, measuring about 5 feet tall, 28 inches wide and 20 inches deep.

The door was shuit, the lock tight, and Knickerbocker's father could not get it open.

After about a ten minute struggle, the officers managed to pry the door open, and found that Knickerbocker may have wedged a set of knives into the door to keep it closed. They found her "crouched down" and "sweating profusely" according to Finnegan.

Knickerbocker was arrested, and charged with trespassing. She pleaded guilty after two days in jail, and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for the time already served.

Via Star Tribune