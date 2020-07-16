Austin Woman Quits Job To Make Six Figures A Month Pretending To Be A Dog Online

Jenna Phillips of Austin, Texas used to be a clinical optician.

We say "used to be," because she found a new career where she earns over six figures a month pretending to be dog online.

Phillips set up an OnlyFans when she still worked as an optician, but for the first 18 months, used it only sporadically. Now, it is her career, where she charges, at most, up to $1,200 for a custom video. Phillips explained, "I feel like a dog. I just want to roll around, play fetch, get head scratches, run around and play. All of that. I have always acted like a puppy, but not in a sexual way at first. I really love praise. I love hearing ‘good girl’. It makes my heart melt every time."

Subscribers pay $20 a month to see her full, uncensored content, where she chases after balls, walks around on a lead and takes baths, often while naked. And Phillips has no plans to stop any time soon. "There has been a big surge in my followers since I moved to doing puppy play content. I thought screw it, why don’t I create the market? I know there’s a demand for it so why don’t I supply it? It’s now my full time job. My revenue has increased 100 times since I moved to puppy play content. I’m making six figures monthly."

Via Unilad