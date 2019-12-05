Woman Manages To Get All 17 Dogs And Cats To Pose For A Photo

Kathy Smith was able to successfully wrangle all of her cats and dogs for a family photo.

Doesn't sound truly incredible, until you realize that Smith was able to calm down all 17 of pets long enough to pose! Smith said, "The dogs will all sit for treats so that was easy enough,” but the cats "were another matter." She had to constantly keep rushing back and forth with the camera on standby, and “keep picking them up and putting them back until they stayed.”

Woman gets all 17 of her dogs and cats to pose for photo https://t.co/p3zcdNIcwJ pic.twitter.com/p5oTrB5fWh — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2019

When she finally captured the shot, Smith was "thrilled." She said, "I love all of my pets so much so I was really happy when I managed to get them all posing together — despite it not being easy to do."

Via NY Post