Woman Names Newborn Twins "Corona" And "Covid"

A mother in India welcomed brand new baby twins to the world late last week.

The names she chose for her new son and daughter, however, are causing quite the stir. 27-year-old Preeti Verma and her husband decided to turn the "fear and devastation" caused by the Coronavirus pandemic into a symbol of strength and power, and named their newborn babies "Covid" and "Corona."

Verma told the Press Trust of India, "I was blessed with the twins - a boy and a girl - in the early hours on March 27. We have named themCovid (boy) and Corona (girl) for now. The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, me and my husband wanted to make the day memorable. Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names."

The mother and her babies were recently discharged from the hospital in good health, The couple did say though they may change their decision later and rename their kids.

Via Hindustan Times