Woman Pees On Floor Of Verizon Store After Refusing To Leave For Not Wearing A Mask

A woman entered a Verizon cell phone store in Roseville, California, and refused to wear a mask.

Not only did she refuse to put on a mask, which is store-wide policy, the woman proceeded to drop her pants, and urinate right in the middle of the store. The dispatch operator could be heard in the 911 call telling a police officer, "They’re calling back and advising that that female is pulling down her pants and is now urinating inside the business."

Video of Woman Urinates On Floor After Refusing To Leave Verizon Store For Not Wearing Mask

The woman was eventually arrested, after officers arrived at the scene and discovered several items stolen from Dick's Sporting Goods in her vehicle.

Verizon spokesperson Heidi Flato says the company is requiring all customers to wear masks in their stores, and that the incident wasn’t just about the company’s mask policyl, but would not comment further about what happened.

Via CBS Sacramento