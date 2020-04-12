Florida Woman Arrested For Stuffing Porn-Filled Easter Eggs In Strangers' Mailboxes

A Florida woman decided to celebrate Easter in the most unique of ways, and decided to involve complete strangers in the festivites.

Unfortunately, they probably weren't as excited to open the Easter eggs full of porn as she was placing them in their mailboxes.

Flagler County deputies received calls about a suspicious woman, later identified as 42-year-old Abril Cestoni, walking around a neighborhood placing eggs in strangers' mailboxes. Apparently, Cestoni tried explaining to the authorities they were actually "pamphlets," and she was simply "educating people."

Deputies @FlaglerSheriff: woman arrested for placing dozens of Easter eggs in mailboxes around county w pornographic materials in them. 42 yo Abril Cestoni facing a host of charges including violating stay st home order. Investigators say she was ranting about church & clergy. pic.twitter.com/N8KPzEv0eE — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) April 9, 2020

Authorities said Cestoni told them she gave out more than 400 pamphlets recently. The eggs were found to have a cracker in the shape of a fish, one sheet of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix, and a crumpled up piece of paper containing pornographic images, according to officials.

Cestoni was arrested and charged with 11 counts of distributing obscene material, though additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Via WFTV