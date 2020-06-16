Woman Pranks Rude Driver In McDonald's Drive-Thru By Paying For Meal And Taking It, Leaving Her With Nothing

June 16, 2020
McDonald's, Logo, Whitehall, Restaurant, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A woman in Australia was waiting in the drive-thru line when the car behind her began honking.  

Kristy Morton detailed her experience on Facebook, stating that instead of honking back, she decided to take the "high road."  She wrote, "“ was in a long McDonald’s drive-thru this morning and the young lady behind me honked her horn because I was taking too long to place my order,” Morton began. “I thought to myself 'Take the high road.' So when I paid for my food at the first window, I paid for both our orders."

Kill 'em with kindess that's an excellent way to live!  However, Morton decided to take her kindness a little hayward.  Since she paid for the food for the car behind her, she had that receipt.  So upon taking it to the window, she got that food as well, forcing the impatient car behind her to go through the drive-thru line all over again.

That'll show you to be rude in the drive-thru!  Of course, the Twitterverse was on her side.

Via Fox News

Mcdonald's
drive-thru
Prank
funny
Passive Aggressive