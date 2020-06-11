Woman Prepares 90 Stuffed Olives While Undergoing Brain Surgery

June 11, 2020
A woman in the Marche region of Italy recently underwent an "awake brain surgery."

In order to make sure she retained important functions like speech and memory, doctors wanted the 60-year-old to perform a "familiar activity" while they removed a brain tumor from her left temporal lobe.  neurosurgeon Roberto Trignani, told the Italian news agency Ansa, "For her, we needed rapid hand movements.  [It> allows us to monitor the patient while we work on their brain functions and to calibrate our action."

So, while undergoing brain surgery, this woman decided to make stuffed olives.  

In fact, she made 90 “Ascoli-style” green olives over the course of an hour.  And luckily for everyone involved, the procedure went "very well.”

Via NY Post

