Woman Stuck In Bath For Eight Days Rescued After Food Delivery Service Got Worried

A woman decided to settle in for a bath at her home in Loughborough, Leicestershire when she got a little too comfy.

In fact, she got stuck.

The 70-year-old woman could not remove herself from the tub, and had no way of reaching out to anybody for help. Dawn Jackson, an employee of Wiltshire Farm Foods, a food delivery service, grew concerned only when she couldn’t contact the woman about her meal deliveries. The police knocked down the door of the woman’s home, only to find her struck in the bath, of which she said she was there for EIGHT days.

Unbelievably, besides being hungry, the woman said otherwise she was fine.

Apparently, the woman was able to keep warm over the eight days with an electric fire, and surprisingly, was found to be ok. She is now recovering in the hospital and is expected be released soon.

Via Metro