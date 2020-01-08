Woman’s Heart-Shaped Cookies End Up Looking Like Male Genitalia

Emma Plummer really had a rough go of it trying to bake cookies shaped like hearts.

The Tucson woman tweeted a picture of her failed attempt at baking earlier in the year, and the cookies meant to be shaped like hearts that actually resemble something much more vial: male genitalia.

I tried to make hearts and they turned out like ballsacks ---------- pic.twitter.com/FjfM7tkVlI — --(@sweetplummama) January 5, 2020

Plummer told Buzzfeed, “I had my batter and I was following the template but I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was like, wow these are not looking that great.”

Fortunately Plummer was not alone in her failed baking attempts.

After her tweet went viral, she was sent an image of some croissants made by Mariah Coburn, who said Plummer’s cookies “completed” her croissants.

Completes my croissant pic.twitter.com/YPGwEkPJs9 — Mariah Coburn (@mariahjcoburn) January 7, 2020

Via NY Post