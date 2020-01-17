Video Captures Woman Taking Off All Her Clothes While Walking Through Miami Airport And Singing

You never know who you'll run into at the airport.

Case in point, this bizarre incident at Miami International Airport.

A woman was captured on video walking through the airport's terminal singing an odd song and stripping off a piece of her clothing with every step. The video is captioned, "Because it's Miami."

Her journey was further captured as she made her way outside the airport, and climbed on top of a policeman's patrol car completely naked.

UPDATE: Here's the naked woman outside @iflymia on top of police car before she's taken into custody "for a mental evaluation" #BecauseMiami https://t.co/pVKjfI80ly via @fredoblikewhoa pic.twitter.com/DrRv9Pk7zF — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 15, 2020

UPDATE 2: Another angle of the woman who stripped naked in @iflymia and then climbed on top of a police car #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/8HEmxxOBy5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 15, 2020

The 27-year-old was eventually apprehended by police, where she was taken in for an involuntary mental health evaluation.

Via NY Post