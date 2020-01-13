Woman Sends Horrible Photoshopped Photo Of Nail In Tire To Try And Get Out Of Work

January 13, 2020
A woman in Oklahoma really did not want to go to work last week.

The unkown woman contacted her coworker Sydney, saying she had a flat tire and couldn't come into work.  She even sent Sydney a picture of the supposed tire, and unfortunately for the coworker, nobody believed it was real.

And honestly, why would they, because it's one of the worst photoshop jobs in history.

The best part?  The coworker didn't even photoshop the picture herself!  It's one of the top image results on Google!  

Not sure if she has that job anymore!

Via Yahoo!

