Woman Sends Horrible Photoshopped Photo Of Nail In Tire To Try And Get Out Of Work

A woman in Oklahoma really did not want to go to work last week.

The unkown woman contacted her coworker Sydney, saying she had a flat tire and couldn't come into work. She even sent Sydney a picture of the supposed tire, and unfortunately for the coworker, nobody believed it was real.

And honestly, why would they, because it's one of the worst photoshop jobs in history.

my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS pic.twitter.com/4NcJGuvF4F — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020

The best part? The coworker didn't even photoshop the picture herself! It's one of the top image results on Google!

Not sure if she has that job anymore!

Via Yahoo!