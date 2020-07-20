Dallas Woman Shoots Boyfriend After He Refuses To Get Into An Argument With Her

A Dallas woman is on the run from police after NOT getting into an argument with her boyfriend.

Jenalisha Lawrence is wanted by the the Shreveport Police Department after an incident this past Saturday morning, when her boyfriend refused to engage in an argument with her. As a response to her boyfriend not wanting to argue, Lawrence shot him!

Police arrived at the scene to find the 34-year-old male lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the body. Witnesses say Lawrence fled the scene in a green Honda Accord with a primer on the left passenger’s side front door.

Police say it's likely that she fled to the Dallas area.https://t.co/F9ViTm4XX7 — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) July 19, 2020

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries, and is still in critical condition.

Lawrence is believed to be heading to Dallas, where she is orginally from. Her bond is set at $150,000.

Via KXAN