Woman Shot Saved By Breast Implants After Bullet Stopped From Penetrating Heart

Boobs are great for many things, but they aren't often involved in any life-saving efforts.

However, a woman in Toronto is thanking her lucky stars for her breast implants, which recently saved her life after she was shot in the chest, and her breasts stopped the bullet from penetrating her heart!

According to a news report, the woman had been walking down a street in Toronto when she felt "heat and pain in her left chest." She looked down, and saw blood pouring out of her chest. A visit to the emergency room confirmed she had been the victim of a complete random gunshot.

Further examination found the entry wound above her left nipple, though the bullet ended its journey in the woman’s lower right chest wall, underneath her breast. In fact, the bullet came with so much force, it completely FLIPPED her implant over. Otherwise, to the doctors' surprise, she was fine. In fact, she only escaped the incident with a bruised rib, and some damaged implants, which doctors actually credit for saving her life.

Though the bullet lodged into her chest, doctors say the implants actually deflected the bullet, preventing it from penetrating her heart and instantly killing her. While there have been other cases where implants have saved a life from a gunshot, but this is apparently the first time an implant deflected the bullet away.

The weapon, nor the shooter from the 2018 incident have ever been found.

Via Gizmodo