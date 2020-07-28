Woman Slashes Boyfriend's Head With Machete After He Pees The Bed

A Deer Park, Illinois woman is currently sitting in jail after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Bophanary Om, 39, apparently got REALLY upset when her boyfriend urinated in their bed. We don't know why her boyfriend decided to pee right then and there, but Om was absolutely incensed.

Rather than sit down and talk our her boyfriend's pee problem, she took a MACHETE to his head, causing serious head injury!

Deer Park woman charged in machete attack on boyfriend https://t.co/rEaniIQrb0 — Chicago Breaking News (@ChicagoBreaking) July 27, 2020

Luckily, he's expected to make a full recovery. Unfortunately for Om, she was arrested, and is being charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery

Via Chicago Tribune