Woman Slashes Boyfriend's Head With Machete After He Pees The Bed

July 28, 2020
A Deer Park, Illinois woman is currently sitting in jail after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Bophanary Om, 39, apparently got REALLY upset when her boyfriend urinated in their bed.  We don't know why her boyfriend decided to pee right then and there, but Om was absolutely incensed.

Rather than sit down and talk our her boyfriend's pee problem, she took a MACHETE to his head, causing serious head injury!

Luckily, he's expected to make a full recovery.  Unfortunately for Om, she was arrested, and is being charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery

Via Chicago Tribune

