Woman Spots Dog Missing For Three Years On A Can Of Beer Advertising Adoptable Pups

Hazel, the beloved dog of Monica Mathis went missing three years ago when they were living in Iowa.

Mathis eventually moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. When browsing through Facebook one afternoon, she saw an ad for Motorworks Brewing, featuring adoptable dogs on cans of beer. One of the dogs shown, Day Day, looked remarkably like Hazel.

Mathis contacted the shelter, who confirmed that Day Day was in fact Hazel! She sent the shelter “pictures” and “everything [she> could find” in order to cease the adoption process so she can get Hazel back.

Somehow, despite Hazel going missing in 2017, this brewery with the adoptable dog beer cans was located in Florida!

Though Hazel was microchipped, her information was out of date, so despite the shelter’s best efforts to contact the listed party, there was no success.

The nonprofit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, who was housing Hazel at the time, will cover the cost of transporting her to Minnesota, which Mathis says will be in time to celebrate her seventh birthday.

Via KUTV