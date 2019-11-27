Woman Steals Baby Jesus From Parker County Nativity Scene

Police in Parker County are on the lookout for a woman who stole baby Jesus from an area nativity scene.

The couple, who live in northeast Parker County near Azle, had just finished setting up the scene. Luckily they also bought a camera.

Video shows the young woman, possibly a teenager, walking up to the statues, kneeling down, and swiping the baby Jesus right from under Mary and Joseph's noses. Homeowner Pamela Washburn said, "She just came straight up and just picked it up and took it off. When we came out and looked, it was so sad. Everybody was looking down and Jesus was gone. It was so sad."

Video of VIDEO: Woman Wearing All Black Steals Baby Jesus

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler has named this the "crime of the week." He also had some words about what could potentially happen to the woman if and when she's caught. He said, "Jesus preached, as I recall, forgiveness for your sins. So I’m assuming he would forgive the lady for her sin. I’m just not quite that forgiving."

The Parker County Sheriff's office is currently offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information and floating possible charges of criminal mischief and theft for the thief.

Via Fox 4