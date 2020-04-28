Woman Steals Police Car For Joyride, Gets Stuck In Traffic

A woman in New York thought her Saturday night would be best spent taking a nice, relaxing joyride.

Unfortunately, Kassie Moses, 28did not have immediate access to a car, so what was she to do? Steal an NYPD vehicle, of course! She swiped the police vehicle from an officer who was responding to a foot pursuit; he accidentally dropped the cars onto the ground when he made his way out of the car. Moses took the keys and then the car, speeding away from the scene, striking another police vehicle, being driven by a captain, in the process.

Unfortunately, Moses didn't make it very far. She made her way to the Madison Bridge, about a mile away from the location where she picked up the vehicle, where she immediately ran into traffic, and was forced to stop. She was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Woman takes NYPD patrol car for joyride, gets caught in traffic https://t.co/0hKSo6PnAC pic.twitter.com/EqHewyjIgz — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2020

Moses, who has 12 prior arrests, was charged with grand larceny auto, criminal possession of stolen property, and reckless endangerment. Thankfully, nobody was injured during the incident.

Via NY Post