Woman Sues Dog Food Company For Making Her Dog Fat

January 6, 2020
Shannon Walton is taking Blue Buffalo dog food to court.

The woman is claiming the company “misled” its customers with their packaging, where it claims the food was “inspired by the diet of wolves.”

However, Walton says Blue Buffalo actually contains carbohydrates which, according to the suit, “are neither healthy for dogs nor a meaningful part of the diet of grey wolves.” 

In her suit, Walton now claims her Labrador-beagle mix Tucker has diabetes, and now “requires medical attention for canine obesity.”  

She is seeking a jury trial, citing “unjust enrichment” and “violation of New York General Business Laws.”

Via NY Post

