Woman Sues Dog Food Company For Making Her Dog Fat

Shannon Walton is taking Blue Buffalo dog food to court.

The woman is claiming the company “misled” its customers with their packaging, where it claims the food was “inspired by the diet of wolves.”

Woman sues Blue Buffalo dog food company for making her dog fat https://t.co/2e8ZEbXi5P pic.twitter.com/S8kuu9Ha2x — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2020

However, Walton says Blue Buffalo actually contains carbohydrates which, according to the suit, “are neither healthy for dogs nor a meaningful part of the diet of grey wolves.”

In her suit, Walton now claims her Labrador-beagle mix Tucker has diabetes, and now “requires medical attention for canine obesity.”

She is seeking a jury trial, citing “unjust enrichment” and “violation of New York General Business Laws.”

Via NY Post