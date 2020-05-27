Woman Takes Off Underwear And Puts It On Face After She Was Refused Service At Post Office

May 27, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Face Mask, Woman, Blue Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A woman in the Ukraine went to a post office to pick up a package, but was refused service because she was not wearing a face mask.

Tensions grew and words were exchanged, before the woman took action.  She needed a mask in order to pick up her package, and since she didn't have one handy, she decided to pull down her pants, grab the underwear she was wearing, and place those on her face.  Instant mask.

The weird thing is, the post office offered her a mask for free, and she STILL decided to use her underwear!  The company said they do not condemn the customer's actions, and are not going to report her to the police.

Via Daily Mail

Tags: 
underwear
post office
Face Mask
Ukraine
Video
Fight
Social Media
funny