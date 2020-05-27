Woman Takes Off Underwear And Puts It On Face After She Was Refused Service At Post Office

A woman in the Ukraine went to a post office to pick up a package, but was refused service because she was not wearing a face mask.

Tensions grew and words were exchanged, before the woman took action. She needed a mask in order to pick up her package, and since she didn't have one handy, she decided to pull down her pants, grab the underwear she was wearing, and place those on her face. Instant mask.

The weird thing is, the post office offered her a mask for free, and she STILL decided to use her underwear! The company said they do not condemn the customer's actions, and are not going to report her to the police.

Via Daily Mail