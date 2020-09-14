Woman Grows Upset After Husband Becomes Handyman For Entire Neighborhood

We're taught throughout our lives to extend a helping hand to a neighbor in need.

But what happens when that neighbor starts taking advantage of your good nature?

A woman took to Reddit with this exact scenario. Her husband has become a handyman for the entire neighborhood, and although she admires him for his willingness to help, he feels the women in the neighborhood are starting to take advantage of his good graces. Not only that, she feels the women he is helping are becoming "obsessed" with him.

She wrote in the post, "They openly flirt with him and literally offer themselves up if he's 'ever tired of me' or 'wants something different.' I have even gotten pictures of boobs from neighbors! While I love my husband and am attracted to him, he's not like a male model or anything so I really don't understand why these women are fawning over him like this. One of the single moms has even asked him to come over and discipline one of her children, which is an absolute nope."

Wife Says Entire Neighborhood 'Borrows' Her Husband & It's Getting Inappropriate https://t.co/JcWVnWFc8f — CafeMom (@cafemom) September 10, 2020

So what is this woman to do? Is she overreacting to what may be an innocent gesture from her neighbors, or should she be concerned that these situations could lead to somthing else.

And it's not like her husband wants to experience these predicaments. HE has even asked for his wife's help intervening with the neighborhood because, as she explained, they come from a culture "that assumes that men need to 'help out' women if they can, even if they're not related."

What is she to do?

Via CafeMom