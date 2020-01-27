Woman Uses Tinder To Ask For Help After Getting Stranded In A Snowstorm

A woman traveling through the Norwegian wilderness happened upon some terrible weather, and unfortunately got stranded.

Lonia Haeger, a pro kite surfer, got stuck on the side of a mountain with a couple of friends in the remote Nordkapp region. They tried contacting emergency services, but found they were too far away to offer any immediate help. So, Haeger did the next best thing, and created a Tinder account to seek help from any potential matches.

And it worked!

Soon after she created the Tinder account, she matched with Stian Lauluten, who quickly showed up with a bulldozer to help cut a safe path through the ice.

Haeger wrote on social media, "Literally five minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten. Another five minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice. We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes!”

After their short detouer, Haeger and her friends succesfully made their way to the city of Lofoten

Via NY Post