Woman's Intentionally Coughs On Product, Costing Grocery Store $35,000 In A "Very Twisted Prank"

A Pennsylvania woman decided to use the Coronavirus to her advantage in what Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township is calling a "very twisted prank."

The woman headed into the grocry store around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, and proceeded to intentionally cough on fresh produce, a small section of the bakery, a meat case, and other grocery items, this according to the store's co-owner Joe Fasula. Fasula wrote on Facebook that the prank cost the store $35,000 in damages explaining, "While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers. We had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with."

Authorities do not believe the woman is infected with COVID-19, but will “make every effort” to get her tested, according to Fasula. "The case has been escalated to the District Attorney’s Office. They have assured me that they will be aggressively pursuing numerous charges," he added.

Via NY Post