Woman's attempt to get perfect engagement photo goes wrong after dog eats ring

October 13, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Dog, Paw, Engagement Ring

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

This woman wanted to capture the perfect engagement photo to show off her brand new ring.

The idea was to have her ring balanced on her puppy dog's nose and she would capture the perfect snap.  Unfortunately, the dog had different plans.

As soon as the ring was balanced on the pup's nose, he snapped it up as if it were a treat and ate it!

Unfortunately the video cuts off exactly there, so we don't know if the dog swallowed the ring, or what the woman had to do to retrieve it.

Ew.

Via LADbible

Tags: 
Dog
pet
Animal
engagement ring
funny
Eat
Bite
Video
Wedding