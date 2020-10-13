Woman's attempt to get perfect engagement photo goes wrong after dog eats ring

This woman wanted to capture the perfect engagement photo to show off her brand new ring.

The idea was to have her ring balanced on her puppy dog's nose and she would capture the perfect snap. Unfortunately, the dog had different plans.

As soon as the ring was balanced on the pup's nose, he snapped it up as if it were a treat and ate it!

Video of WCGW with engagement ring on dogs nose!!

Unfortunately the video cuts off exactly there, so we don't know if the dog swallowed the ring, or what the woman had to do to retrieve it.

Ew.

Via LADbible