Woman's Hospital Of Texas Dresses Newborns As Thanksgiving Dinner And Sides

The Woman's Hospital of Texas decided to have some Thanksgiving fun with their newborns this year.

The Houston hospital dressed up their newborns as Thanksgiving dinner and sides, saying the babies at the hospital " take the saying, 'you're so cute, I could just eat you up!' to a new level."

Elizabeth Ortega, CEO of the hospital, said, "Our team is committed to providing women with the best possible care in every way, every day. The Woman’s Hospital of Texas delivers, on average more than 1,000 babies per month… and they are the cutest! Our devoted nurses and care team are always looking for new, precious ways to go above and beyond for patients and make holidays extra special for them."

Via Fox News