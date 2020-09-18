Texas Woman's Tweet Saves Father's Food Truck After Selling Only $6 Worth Of Tacos
Giselle Aviles was worried about her father's food truck.
Hi everyone!! We are at a new location now, please help support our small business during these difficult times!! We appreciate all the support!!
His truck, Taqueria El Torito, had only made $6 on what should have been a busy Saturday, so Giselle turned to social media.
She posted on Twitter, "Hey Twitter!! I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today. If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!!”
Hey Twitter!! I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today. If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!! --— Giselle (@Liamchampaynee) September 12, 2020
8740 FM-1960
Humble, TX 77346 pic.twitter.com/3LMeAPCbe9
That following Monday was like night and day.
By the time it opened at 8 a.m., there was a LINE of people waiting to get tacos, some of them who had been waiting since 6 that morning! Giselle told KHOU 11, "There were so many people, and [my dad> was kind of shocked because he didn’t think there would be a turn around that quickly."
Giselle's father even had to CLOSE the truck earlyu due to running out of ingredients. He went from selling $6 worth of tacos all day Saturday to completely selling out on Monday!
Giselle continued, "It feels amazing because I was just trying to just help him. Just being able to do something that’s going to give him business right now, that’s going to get him known.”
Via Fox News