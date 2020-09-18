Texas Woman's Tweet Saves Father's Food Truck After Selling Only $6 Worth Of Tacos

September 18, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Taco, Chef, Taco Truck

Giselle Aviles was worried about her father's food truck.

Hi everyone!! We are at a new location now, please help support our small business during these difficult times!! We appreciate all the support!!

His truck, Taqueria El Torito, had only made $6 on what should have been a busy Saturday, so Giselle turned to social media.

She posted on Twitter, "Hey Twitter!!  I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today. If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!!”

That following Monday was like night and day. 

By the time it opened at 8 a.m., there was a LINE of people waiting to get tacos, some of them who had been waiting since 6 that morning!  Giselle told KHOU 11, "There were so many people, and [my dad> was kind of shocked because he didn’t think there would be a turn around that quickly."

Giselle's father even had to CLOSE the truck earlyu due to running out of ingredients.  He went from selling $6 worth of tacos all day Saturday to completely selling out on Monday!

Giselle continued, "It feels amazing because I was just trying to just help him.  Just being able to do something that’s going to give him business right now, that’s going to get him known.”

Taqueria El Torito