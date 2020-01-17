World’s Largest SNICKERS Bar Awarded In Waco

Waco is known for many things these days.

Baylor, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and now, it is the home of the largest Snickers bar in the world.

The Mars chocolate factory is actually located in Waco, and earlier in the week, they unveiled a gigantic 12 foot long, 24 inch high, and 26 inch wide SNICKERS, weighing in at a hefty two tons!

The chocolate bar was certified by a representative from Guinness World Records as, in fact, the largest SNICKERS bar in the world! To qualify, the bar had to be 80% chocolate and nuts and fit for human consumption. It also had to weight at least 220 pounds. This Texas-sized SNICKERS weighed in at a whopping 4,7820 pounds!

Video of &#039;Everything is bigger in Texas&#039; | World&#039;s largest SNICKERS bar unveiled in Waco

Mars created the giant candy bar for their Super Bowl ad, which airs February 2.

It was built with the same ingredients found in every SNICKERS bar which includes milk chocolate, nougat, caramel, and peanuts. It will be given to Mars employees across the country.

Via KCEN TV