World’s Oldest Couple Celebrates 80th Wedding Anniversary

The world’s oldest couple just celebrated another major milestone.

John and Charlotte Henderson met at the University of Texas in 1934.

John, 106, and Charlotte, 105, were named officially the world’s oldest couple earlier in the year, and just a couple of days ago, the couple celebrated their 80thwedding anniversary. John picked up Charlotte for their date in a 1920s roadster, much like he did on their first date, along with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The couple married December 22, 1939, just months after the start of World War II.

