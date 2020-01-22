KLUV World Tour: Fall Foliage of Eastern Canada & Niagara Falls

January 22, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Niagra Falls, Tour Boat, Waterfall

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through the fall foliage of Eastern Canada and Niagara Falls!

Tomorrow morning on @kluv987, join us for the #KLUVWorldTour to Eastern Canada! Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Niagara Falls & so much more! Next October for the Fall Foliage, tune in for details at 7:30a @kluvmiles @kluvrebekah @_alexluckey

A post shared by @ sharoncarrtravel on

Join us October 6-12, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy -$2199

Single-$2799 Per Person (Limit 3)

Includes

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Toronto 

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel 

6-night hotel accommodations – Cost Saver Hotels 

Hotel service charges, and taxes 

5 breakfasts/2 dinners 

Porterage for one suitcase per person 

Trafalgar tour guide

Does Not Include:

All Personal Expenses 

Meals other than specified 

Optional Tours 

Airline baggage fees 

Gratuities to Guide & Driver

Tags: 
KLUV
World Tour
Sharon Carr Travel
Vacation
travel
Eastern Canada and Niagara Falls