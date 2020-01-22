KLUV World Tour: Fall Foliage of Eastern Canada & Niagara Falls
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through the fall foliage of Eastern Canada and Niagara Falls!
Tomorrow morning on @kluv987, join us for the #KLUVWorldTour to Eastern Canada! Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Niagara Falls & so much more! Next October for the Fall Foliage, tune in for details at 7:30a @kluvmiles @kluvrebekah @_alexluckey
Join us October 6-12, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy -$2199
Single-$2799 Per Person (Limit 3)
Includes
Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Toronto
Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
6-night hotel accommodations – Cost Saver Hotels
Hotel service charges, and taxes
5 breakfasts/2 dinners
Porterage for one suitcase per person
Trafalgar tour guide
Does Not Include:
All Personal Expenses
Meals other than specified
Optional Tours
Airline baggage fees
Gratuities to Guide & Driver