KLUV World Tour: Fall Foliage of Eastern Canada & Niagara Falls

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through the fall foliage of Eastern Canada and Niagara Falls!

Join us October 6-12, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy -$2199

Single-$2799 Per Person (Limit 3)

Includes

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Toronto

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

6-night hotel accommodations – Cost Saver Hotels

Hotel service charges, and taxes

5 breakfasts/2 dinners

Porterage for one suitcase per person

Trafalgar tour guide

Does Not Include:

All Personal Expenses

Meals other than specified

Optional Tours

Airline baggage fees

Gratuities to Guide & Driver