"World's Most Identical Twins" Want To Get Pregnant At The Same Time By The Same Man

July 28, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Sisters, Pregnant, Bellies

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Australian twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque seemingly do everything together.

In fact, they even share a boyfriend.  And further, the two are now planning to get pregnant at the same time.  By the same man.  Their boyfriend.

Anna explained their unique relationship, saying "In the past, we had separate boyfriends but Ben accepts us for who we are."  Lucy added, "If he kisses Anna he’ll kiss me straight after."

Via Metro

Tags: 
Twins
Sisters
World's Most Identical Twins
Anna DeCinque
Lucy DeCinque
pregnant
Boyfriend
Girlfriend