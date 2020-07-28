"World's Most Identical Twins" Want To Get Pregnant At The Same Time By The Same Man

Australian twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque seemingly do everything together.

In fact, they even share a boyfriend. And further, the two are now planning to get pregnant at the same time. By the same man. Their boyfriend.

Video of Identical Twins Planning To Get Pregnant With Same Boyfriend | This Morning

Anna explained their unique relationship, saying "In the past, we had separate boyfriends but Ben accepts us for who we are." Lucy added, "If he kisses Anna he’ll kiss me straight after."

Via Metro