Volunteers Lay Thousands Of Wreaths On Every Headstone At DFW National Cemetery

This past Saturday, volunteers worked to lay thousands of wreaths the headstones at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

About 43,500 wreaths were donated to Wreaths Across America, meaning that every headstone at the cemetery would be adorned, according to Chris and Mary Bush, coordinators of the organization. Mary Bush said, “When my husband and I got the call about two weeks ago from Wreaths Across America’s main office that we had reached the goal and we were receiving full coverage, I broke down and cried. It has always been my dream since we started this that everybody would be remembered.”

Video of Thousands Of Wreaths Laid Down At Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery To Honor Those Who Have Served

Bush also said tis was the first year no headstone went forgotten, though estimate 4,500 more people to be buried at the cemetery in 2020, which means more wreaths will be needed.

Donations to Wreaths Across America are accepted year-round.

Via NBC DFW