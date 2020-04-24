96-Year-Old WWII Veteran Shaves Hair Into Mohawk For Coronavirus "Wake-Up Call"

Guy Whidden is a 96-year-old World War II veteran from Braddock Heights, Maryland.

As a 20-year-old, and part of the 101st Airborne Division flying into Normandy, Whidden sported a mohawk haircut. All these years later, Whidden decided to bring back the look, in order to provide a "wake-up call," and help support those fighting the spread of the virus.

Whidden said, "Back in our day, World War II was referred to as a national emergency. And this is what we’re going through now, a national emergency. This isn’t easy for people, and everybody’s working together, and that’s the good part of it, just like we did back in World War II.”

In a video shared and views thousands of times, Whidden exclaimed, "I feel like a young buck!"

Video of Army Airborne #MohawkChallenge by Guy Whidden, 101st Airborne Paratrooper Greatest Generation

Via NY Post