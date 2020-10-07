You can literally live under a rock until the election is over

October 7, 2020
Miles In The Morning
2020 has been nothing but bad news after bad news, and now we are in the full swing of election season.

If you're loooking to just escape everything going on in the world, look no further than Hotels.com.

The service is giving you the opportunity to literally live UNDER a rock!  

Josh Belkin, vice president of global brand at Hotels.com, said in a press release, "Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election.  We’re transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge and recover – because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us."

It costs just $5 a night to stay under the rock.  You can begin booking your stay this Friday at 8 am! 

News