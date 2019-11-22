You Can Now Buy A Real Invisibility Cloak Just Like “Harry Potter”

You can now bring the magic of Harry Potter home with you!

An actual invisibility cloak is on sale, and yes, it does make you invisible, on screen at least. The cloak uses green screen technology to render you invisible in photographs and videos on your smartphone.

There are currently two versions of the cloak for sale, with the deluxe version including a sturdier table-top tripod to hold your smartphone.

It’s available through a number of retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and Urban Outfitters.

Via Narcity