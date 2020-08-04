"Airbnb For Swimming Pools" Will Let You Rent Out Local, Backyard Swimming Pools

Even though summer is winding down, there is still plenty of time to have some fun, even with the pandemic throwing a wrench in a lot of plans.

That's where Swimply comes into play.

It's a new service that will allow you to rent time at local swimming pools, local BACKYARD swimming pools.

Swimply's website describes it as "airbnb for swimming pools."

Video of &#039;Swimply&#039; App is the New Airbnb for Pools | NBCLA

Swimply founder and CEO Bunim Laskin says pool rentals can range in anywhere from $15 per hour for a "quick escape pool" to $300 for a more luxury experience.

Swimply currently operates in about 30 states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Californa, Texas, and Florida.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,no evidence suggests the virus can be spread through water in pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds. The "proper operation of these aquatic venues and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should "inactivate" the virus.

Via Fox Business