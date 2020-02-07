You Can Now Turn Off Netflix’s Annoying Autoplay Preview Feature

February 7, 2020
Netflix has heard your voices, and is finally ready to come to their senses.

While browsing through Netflix’s vast menu for something to watch, you probably have stopped at a particular program that you’d like to read more information about.  Unfortunately, whatever you’ve highlighted begins autoplaying a preview of that program, disrupting your reading and more than likely causing you to move on to something else out of sheer frustration.

Well, Netflix has now given you the option to turn off the Autoplay feature in two different formats.

You can now turn off autoplaying previews when browsing programs to watch, and you can also turn off automatically playing the next episode while watching a television series.

Just sign in to your Netflix account, select Manage Profiles, select the profile you want to manage, and disable the autoplay features you wish!

Via The Verge

