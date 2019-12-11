Young People Struggle To Tell Time On A Clock With Hands

Younger people cannot tell time.

What once seemed to be a basic school taught at every school in America apparently has gone by the wayside, as a fifth of the age group known as Generation Z struggle telling time on an analog watchface. One in five 25 to 34-year-olds also find it difficult to tell the time on a watch with hand. Half of 18 to 24-year-olds have no problem reading an analog watch, however.

Video of Can Young People Read a Clock?

Experts say the rise of smartphones and smartwatches has left more and more young people unable to read traditional watches, and digital devices have become the "primary" way people tell time.

Via Daily Mail