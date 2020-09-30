Youtuber makes $300,000 a month getting stung by the world's most painful insects
Nathaniel Peterson, better known as "Coyote Peterson" is a Youtuber with a popular channel called Brave Wilderness.
Coyote Peterson has made a career of getting stung by the biggest and nastiest insects on the planet.
And what a career its been. Peterson reportedly earns $300,000 a MONTH in advertising!
Brave Wilderness has nearly 4 billion views since its launch in 2014, and currently has more than 17.7 million subscribers.
And in case this isn't already enough nightmare fuel for you, one of Peterson's latest videos is titled "STRANGER THINGS of Texas!"
Enjoy!
Via Daily Mail