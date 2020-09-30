Youtuber makes $300,000 a month getting stung by the world's most painful insects

Nathaniel Peterson, better known as "Coyote Peterson" is a Youtuber with a popular channel called Brave Wilderness.

Coyote Peterson has made a career of getting stung by the biggest and nastiest insects on the planet.

Video of Centipede Bite Worse Than ALL Stings?!

And what a career its been. Peterson reportedly earns $300,000 a MONTH in advertising!

Brave Wilderness has nearly 4 billion views since its launch in 2014, and currently has more than 17.7 million subscribers.

Video of STUNG by an EXECUTIONER WASP!

And in case this isn't already enough nightmare fuel for you, one of Peterson's latest videos is titled "STRANGER THINGS of Texas!"

Enjoy!

Video of STRANGER THINGS of Texas!

Via Daily Mail