Zac Efron Contracts Serious Illness While Filming Television Series "Killing Zac Efron"
It seems that Zac Efron was taking his latest job a little too seriously.
While in Papua New Guinea filming for his upcoming series Killing ac Efron, the 31-year-old actor contracted a serious illness that forced doctors to fly him to Brisbane, Australia for treatment, where he remained in the hospital for several days.
After a short stay, it was right back to Papua New Guinea for Efron, who completed filming on the series.
Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 29, 2019
I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.
I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SEcopCmqAB
Killing Zac Efron follows Efron as he "heads deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days." Efron said in a statement about his new venture, "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."
Via Fox News