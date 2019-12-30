Zac Efron Contracts Serious Illness While Filming Television Series "Killing Zac Efron"

December 30, 2019
It seems that Zac Efron was taking his latest job a little too seriously.

While in Papua New Guinea filming for his upcoming series Killing ac Efron, the 31-year-old actor contracted a serious illness that forced doctors to fly him to Brisbane, Australia for treatment, where he remained in the hospital for several days.  

After a short stay, it was right back to Papua New Guinea for Efron, who completed filming on the series.

Killing Zac Efron follows Efron as he "heads deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days."  Efron said in a statement about his new venture, "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level.  I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."

