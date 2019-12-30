Zac Efron Contracts Serious Illness While Filming Television Series "Killing Zac Efron"

It seems that Zac Efron was taking his latest job a little too seriously.

While in Papua New Guinea filming for his upcoming series Killing ac Efron, the 31-year-old actor contracted a serious illness that forced doctors to fly him to Brisbane, Australia for treatment, where he remained in the hospital for several days.

After a short stay, it was right back to Papua New Guinea for Efron, who completed filming on the series.

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SEcopCmqAB — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 29, 2019

Killing Zac Efron follows Efron as he "heads deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days." Efron said in a statement about his new venture, "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."

Via Fox News