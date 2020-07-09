Ezekiel Elliott Helps Raise $85,000 For North Texas Food Bank
Ezekiel Elliott and Centre TX have teamed to help raise $85,000 for North Texas Food Bank.
Zeke wrote on Instagram, "I am grateful to give back to the city that’s given me so much.I hope that this money helps provide much needed relief for those that are currently challenged."
I am grateful to give back to the city that’s given me so much. I am thankful for @centretx and YOU my fans for raising enough money to help feed over 400,000 families in North Texas this summer. I hope that this money helps provide much needed relief for those that are currently challenged. I’m looking forward to teaming up with @centretx and @northtexasfoodbank in the future to keep providing meals for those in need in our communities.
We’re proud to be able to give back to the city that’s given us so much. A huge thank you to everyone who supported this project with @ezekielelliott and helped us feed many people in the North Texas community — we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you @northtexasfoodbank for all the good you do and the help you provide our community in a time of such uncertainty. To learn more about NTFB’s efforts and how you can help out, or get assistance if you need it, visit NTFB.org. #CentreTX
Via NBC DFW