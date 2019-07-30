$10 Million Cedar Hill Mansion May Have The Best View In The Entire State

July 30, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Mansion, Houses, Hill, Overlooking

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

A home for sale in southern Dallas County has been making waves recently.

Well, not just a home. It’s an insane mansion.

The 14,000 square foot home in Cedar Hill’s Mountain View Court is built on the highest point in North Texas, and with its location comes an incredible view of the Lone Star State. Jim Walsh, a sales associate with Allie Beth Allman & Associates, says, “It’s awe-inspiring. You walk in and it takes your breath away it’s so gorgeous.  Clearly, this is for the upper echelon of the world.”

With that incredible crew, of course, comes a pretty hefty price tag.

The home, which took five years to complete, is available for $9.8 million.  Walsh says though, that this home “truly” puts you in a Texas state of mind.  He said, “Truly, you are the king of the hill.  If you want that Texas bravado to say 'I've got the biggest, I've got the best, I've got the most incredible view there is in the entire state,' this is it.”

 

Via NBC DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Cedar Hill
House
Mansion
Real estate
View
Texas
Beautiful
home

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes