10-Year-Old’s Insanely Pricey Christmas List Goes Viral On Twitter

As the holidays are creeping closer, no doubt plenty of children have already handed their parents their Christmas lists.

A 10-year-old’s list has gone viral after her father posted it on Twitter with the caption, “My 10-year-old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list.”

The list included, but is not limited to, an iPhone 11, Air Pods, a new MacBook Air, Gucci Slides, Perfume, a Go Pro camera, a real bunny, clothes, makeup, clothes for her bunny, and $4,000!

My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list ------ pic.twitter.com/Qqsje79rda — @A_Johnson412 (@a_johnson412) November 13, 2019

We’re guessing that she won’t be getting everything on that list!

Via Fox News