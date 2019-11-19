10-Year-Old’s Insanely Pricey Christmas List Goes Viral On Twitter

November 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
As the holidays are creeping closer, no doubt plenty of children have already handed their parents their Christmas lists.

A 10-year-old’s list has gone viral after her father posted it on Twitter with the caption, “My 10-year-old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list.”

The list included, but is not limited to, an iPhone 11, Air Pods, a new MacBook Air, Gucci Slides, Perfume, a Go Pro camera, a real bunny, clothes, makeup, clothes for her bunny, and $4,000!

 

We’re guessing that she won’t be getting everything on that list!

