10.29.19 Fired From America-No Bull
October 29, 2019
Categories:
Every morning at 6:40, Miles in the Morning likes to fire somebody from America.
Unfortunately, we didn't have to stray far, as somebody from the great state of Texas needed to be fired.
And that's no bull.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
02 Nov
Join the KLUV Crew at Boogie Bash! Comerica Center
12 Nov
Sara Bareilles: Amidst The Chaos Tour The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11 Dec
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
29 Dec
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Majestic Theatre
29 Dec
Mannheim Steamroller The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory